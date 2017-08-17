Second hottest July on record globally

This week NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) released its global temperature analysis for the month of July.

The month ranked as the second warmest July on record behind July 2016.

The global temperature was 1.49 degrees above the 20th Century average of 60.4 degrees.

This brings the year to date average temperature to 58.52 degrees which is 1.62 degree above the 20th Century average.

On a side note, nine of the 10 warmest Julys on record have occurred since 2005.

The global average takes into account land and sea temperatures. When broken down, the land temperature averaged 59.96 degrees, which is 2.16 degrees above the 20th Century average, making July 2017 the highest global land temperature on record.

Memphis ended July with an average temperature of 83.1 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above average.

That is nowhere near our warmest July on record of 88.8 degrees in 1980 and still a far cry from the lowest top 10 July temperature of 84.9 degrees in 1934.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.