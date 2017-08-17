Southaven K9 dies after left in officer's hot car

A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.

Southaven Police Division Supervisor Mark Little said the car was turned off and did not have the safety equipment installed to prevent the situation from happening.

Gunner, a 6-year-old mixed Labrador, passed away from heat-related injuries.

Little said they are investigating why the safety equipment was not already installed, and he anticipates disciplinary action once the investigation is complete.

He said nothing like this has ever happened in their department before, and they will do everything they can to prevent it from happening again.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.