Tigers wrap up scrimmage on high note at Liberty Bowl

In less than two weeks the Memphis Tigers will open the 2017 college football season at the Liberty Bowl.

That's why the Tigers worked out at the stadium on Thursday night, holding their final full contact closed scrimmage before tapering off for game week.

Throughout camp, the list of non-starters catching head coach Mike Norvell's attention keeps growing.

Thursday night was no different. Norvell says he's seeing great play throughout the depth chart.

"You know, I thought our guys came out and competed," Norvell said. "Ones versus twos. The ones I thought did a really nice job, but there were still some twos...the second groups that showed that they belong. Really kind of showed a little bit of the the depth we have, and that guys can be counted on to be able to help contribute, and continue to work to execute better so everyone's growing."

Senior wide receiver Anthony Miller is among several players who were held out of the scrimmage with injury.

The Tigers open the season against Louisiana-Monroe August 31 at the Liberty Bowl.

