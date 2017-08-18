Experts make preseason predictions for Liberty Bowl

The 59th Annual Liberty Bowl Game doesn't Kickoff till late December, but already predictions are coming in for matchups in the Winter Classic.

How about Texas vs Tennessee? That comes in from Bill Bender of the Sporting News.

SB Nation's Jason Kirk says it'll be Kentucky vs West Virginia.

CBS Sports Jerry Palm predicts a game we just recently saw here in Memphis, Arkansas vs Kansas State. The Hogs beat the Wildcats in the 2015 game.

The 59th Annual Liberty Bowl is set for Saturday, December 30 at 11:30 a.m.

