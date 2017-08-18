Updates on the greenline project, Grading schools in Mississippi is changing, Crosstown's grand opening is tomorrow, Rain is in the forecast

Happy Friday morning!

We have new developments in the overnight hours from Spain out of Barcelona...Investigators say they foiled another attack this morning..this comes after 13 people died and more than 100 injured from the attack that happened yesterday. ISIS claimed responsibility. We'll get you caught up with what you missed overnight.

New designs on the Shelby county greenline were presented at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue. Right now the Greenline ends at Tillman Street. However, plans are in the works to extend it to Tobey Park next Shelby County School Headquarters on Avery. Details on those plans and what's still needed this morning.

Tomorrow the Crosstown Concourse will officially open it's doors. It's being called a vertical village with more than one million square feet and standing ten stories high The building that once housed Sears...now is filled with restaurants, a healthcare facility, hundreds of apartments and lots of small businesses. We'll take you inside this morning.

The way public school districts and schools in Mississippi are graded is changing. The state board of education voted to reset the baseline cut scores that measures the skill and performance level of each school.... and determines whether a school or district is an "A" or an "F." We have more details this morning on WMC.

Weather:

Sunshine today with highs near 90. There is a chance for a shower or two this weekend. Details on the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.



