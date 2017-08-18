Man rescued from late night apartment fire

A fire raged at an apartment complex in the Nutbush area Thursday night.

The fire broke out just before Midnight at Festival Square Apartments.

One man was rescued by first responders. He said after smoke alarms woke him up, he saw his apartment full of smoke.

"It was full of smoke though and I tried to come down the hall and it was like walking into an oven," Jeff Veal said.

Veal then tried to make a break for it.

"I tore the air conditioner out the bedroom window where I could get some air and stuck my head out, or I wouldn't be here now," he said.

Veal said firefighters were able to get in and get out safely, but he did have some cuts after attempting to jump out the window of his second floor apartment.

"The fire department came in there and got me out of my bedroom and lead me to the door."

Neighbors believe the fire was started intentionally; they said there was an altercation at the home they believe the fire started in.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

