Robbers smash window, steal register from Southaven Tiger Mart

Memphis Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the Cooper-Young area.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the Cooper-Young area.More >>
Southaven Police Department is on the hunt for the people who robbed a gas station Friday morning.More >>
Southaven Police Department is on the hunt for the people who robbed a gas station Friday morning.More >>
A fire raged at an apartment complex in the Nutbush area Thursday night.More >>
A fire raged at an apartment complex in the Nutbush area Thursday night.More >>
If Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland doesn't have the authority to order Confederate statues to be taken down, then who does?More >>
If Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland doesn't have the authority to order Confederate statues to be taken down, then who does?More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.More >>
The Sons of Confederate Veterans were one of about 200 groups participating in the parade.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>