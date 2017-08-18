Robbers smash window, steal register from Southaven Tiger Mart

Southaven Police Department is on the hunt for the people who robbed a gas station Friday morning.

Police said the robbers gained entry to Tiger Mart at the corner of Highway 51 and Stateline Road by smashing a window.

The gas station was closed at the time of the break-in.

CLICK HERE to see the damage.

The suspects got away with a cash register; it's unknown how much money was inside.

Police did not say how many people are responsible for the robbery.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.