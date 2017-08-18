Several cars broken into in Cooper-Young area

Memphis Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the Cooper-Young area.

At least three people in the area checked on their cars Thursday night to find items inside missing or displaced.

Police officers in the area used K-9 units to comb over cars across Cooper Street, Walker Avenue, and Blythe Street around 10:30 when the break-ins were discovered.

One person said two of her friends' cars were broken into when they were left unlocked.

"I'm worried for my friends because I didn't know what they left in there," Alden Schmidt said. "And I didn't know if there was anything like a laptop. Luckily there was nothing too valuable that was taken, just some change and my friend Brandon's speaker. It could've been a lot worse."

One witness said she saw a couple of men run from police past her window, and said one person was arrested near her home.

"What brought us outside was we heard yelling and saw through the window that a couple people were running north on Blythe, and we came out and we realize some people were walking around in the parking lot that looked like police officers," Linley Schmidt said.

It's unclear if--or how many--suspects are still on the loose.

