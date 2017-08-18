Chicken wing fight ends with customer burned, bloodied and cook in jail

A gas station employee faces assault charges after a customer said she threw hot grease on her.

Memphis Police Department arrested Olivia Gipson, 55, on Friday morning.

Gipson works at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of East McLemore Avenue and South 3rd Street.

A customer said she ordered chicken wings but received them undercooked. When she spoke to the cook, Gipson, about the problem, Gipson started arguing with her.

The customer said Gipson punched her, sliced her face with a box cutter, and threw a hot pot of grease on her.

Gipson told police the customer started the fight. She said she was simply trying to defend herself.

Officers said the customer was covered in blood when they arrived. She also had second-degree burns on her face, eyes, chest, and shoulders. She went to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The gas station has several surveillance cameras. Officers said after viewing the footage, they arrested Gibson and charged her with aggravated assault.

