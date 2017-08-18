Chicken wing fight ends with customer burned, bloodied and cook in jail

Coahoma County Sheriff's deputies arrested a third escaped inmate Friday morning.More >>
Tipton County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the murder of a man in Drummonds, Tennessee.More >>
A gas station employee faces assault charges after a customer said she threw hot grease on her.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after several cars were broken into in the Cooper-Young area.More >>
Southaven Police Department is on the hunt for the people who robbed a gas station Friday morning.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
