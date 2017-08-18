Students walk out of school in protest of Confederate statue

Students at University of Tennessee Health Sciences plan walked out of school in protest of the Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue in Memphis.

The students left class Friday and walked into Health Sciences Park, where the statue stands.

Bryan Goodman, president of the Student National Dental Association, planned the walk out over the statue, which stands down the street from campus.

“As a dental student, I have to see this statue every time I enter and exit the campus," Goodman said. "It serves as a constant reminder that regardless of how hard we work and how much we achieve, in the eyes of some, we will never be seen as equals. The statue was strategically placed to intimidate and terrorize persons of color. It is a physical representation of hate and pain and its presence is a direct contradiction to our school's mission to produce healthcare providers that support and treat Memphis' diverse community.”

This protest comes as the City of Memphis announced earlier this week it plans to file waivers to Tennessee Historical Commission in effort to take the statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis down.

Jerry Askin is at the walk out. He will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

