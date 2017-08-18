3rd Coahoma inmate re-captured

LeAndrew Booker was behind bars for burglary and re-captured Friday. (Source: Coahoma County Sheriff's Office)

Coahoma County Sheriff's deputies arrested a third escaped inmate Friday morning.

LeAndrew Booker was brought back to jail after he and three inmates escaped jail last week.

Booker was behind bars for burglary.

Booker, Percy Bryant, Cordarius Thomas, and Marquis Stevenson were all on the run after the escape. Only Stevenson has yet to be apprehended.

Stevenson was recently arrested and charged with statutory rape while out on bond for murder charges.

