FBI looking to hire agents in Memphis

The FBI field office in Memphis is putting out the call for people who’d be interested in working as FBI agents.

The Memphis office is right now part of a larger recruitment campaign nationally within the FBI that focuses on adding minorities to the agent ranks. The agency reports roughly 80 percent of its agents nationwide are white and roughly 20 percent are female.

Prospective agents must have a four year college degree, clean record, and three years of job experience in fields like social work, law, accounting, or natural and computer sciences.

"We are a melting pot in the FBI. Agents come from all walks of life, all experience bases,” said Tracey Branch, Supervising Special Agent with the FBI office in Memphis. “You have to be a good interviewer, bearing in mind that the best interrogator is not the best interviewer.”

Branch is a native Memphian, graduating from Fairley High School in Whitehaven and attending The University of Tennessee – Knoxville. She worked as a social worker before joining the FBI as an agent. She now leads a specialized unit which focuses on investigations of civil rights, public corruption, and violent crimes against children.

“I think it’s very important to have diversity, because in the bureau, we want to be reflective of the communities that we service. We need people from all ethnicities, cultures, you name it, to be able to relate to different situations, circumstances, because in the end it just furthers the investigation,” she said.

There is a recruitment event for the Memphis field office scheduled for September 7, but you must be pre-qualified and chosen by the FBI to attend. You will have the opportunity to meet and speak with FBI agents at the event. Click here to see if you qualify for a position.

To register, click here. Once there, click apply to jobs. Search “DAR” and select “DAR Memphis Talent Network.” Then, you can read the job summary and click start.

