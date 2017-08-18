Armed guards protect Corinth Confederate monument

Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.

The monument honors William Rogers, a colonel in the Confederate army. Rogers also practiced medicine and law.

Corinth Police Department plans to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. WMC Action News 5 will bring that press conference to you live.

Corinth is the latest southern city to have a controversy surrounding it's Confederate monument.

After the deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia, pushes to remove Confederate monuments have grown. Various cities throughout the South, including Memphis, are discussing the legality of removing the monuments.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.