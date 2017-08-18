5 Great Things: Taking over Hollywood, celebrating birthdays, making America laugh

If ever there was a week when we all needed to hear about great things happening in the Mid-South, this is the week. So, here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Nathan Davis Jr. graduated from Houston High School in 2012 and now he's lighting up the Hollywood screen in a major motion picture now out in theaters. You can see him in the movie, "Detroit," starring John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, and other big names. When the movie premiered, Davis walked the red carpet with his former choir director from the school, Billy Rayburn, whom Davis describes as his adoptive dad.

Hope is a World War II veteran and grew up in Batesville, Mississippi, before moving to Memphis in 1945.

He said there is no secret to getting to 100, just living a good, clean, honest life.

Another World War II vet -- Roy Angin of Hernando, Mississippi -- celebrated his 95th birthday. Angin went through U.S. Army Airborne School in 1940 and served overseas during WWII. He chose to celebrate by skydiving 14,500 feet at West Tennessee Skydiving in Whiteville one last time.

The Memphis Redbirds are now the 2017 Pacific Coast League American Southern Division champions! They are headed to the playoffs after a 12-7 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday night in Nashville. The playoffs will take place at AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 6th and Thursday, September 7th.

Preacher Lawson hit the stage with his standup routine, touching on topics from clapping world records to smartphones. He not only got a standing ovation from the live crowd ... he also made it into the semi-finals.

