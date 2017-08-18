Marshals catch alleged MS-13 gang member

Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
If ever there was a week when we all needed to hear about great things happening in the Mid-South, this is the week. So, here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
If ever there was a week when we all needed to hear about great things happening in the Mid-South, this is the week. So, here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
We are only three days away from the partial solar eclipse here in the Mid-South. Here is the latest look at the forecast data and our thoughts on cloud cover or rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.More >>
We are only three days away from the partial solar eclipse here in the Mid-South. Here is the latest look at the forecast data and our thoughts on cloud cover or rain during peak viewing at 1:22 p.m.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...More >>
One man is in custody and Louisiana State Police are looking for two others accused of taking part in manipulating a casino “craps” game at a Baton Rouge casino. The LSP Gaming Enforcement Division says they were contacted by casino staff about a group of men who they say fraudulently won nearly $56,000 playing “craps” by a method known as “dice sliding.” In a news release sent out Friday morning, LSP did not say at which casino this was rep...More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>