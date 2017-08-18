Marshals catch alleged MS-13 gang member

An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chris Diaz was wanted for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of employing a firearm to commit a felony, one count of threat to do bodily harm and one count of carjacking.

Investigators believe these crimes are related to gang activities, specifically the MS-13 gang that Diaz is alleged to be a member of. All warrants were issued by Shelby County.

Diaz was found hiding in a closet at an apartment complex on Alidar Place, near the intersection of Cordova and Appling roads.

He was transported to the Shelby County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.