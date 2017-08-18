Friday Football Fever: Week 1

Week 1 of Friday Football Fever is finally upon us. Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Ridgeway 16, MUS 37

In a private-public school duel, the Ridgeway Roadrunners made the short trek up the road to face the Owls of Memphis University School.

Midway through the first quarter, MUS got in Ridgeway territory, and Owls quarterback Bobby Wade found receiver Thomas Hayden for the Owls' first touchdown of the season.

Then, early in the second quarter, Wade found receiver John Bolton for another MUS touchdown.

Owls went up 13-0 after missing the PAT, but went on to fly away with the win.

Arlington 35, Raleigh-Egypt 36 / OT

The Raleigh-Egypt Pharaohs opened the season against Tigers of Arlington High School.

Pharaohs running back Taderrick Carter had a big night, getting a 44 yard touchdown run early and adding another from six yards out later in the game.

Raleigh-Egypt went on to win in overtime.

Cordova 62, East 32

Defending 4A state champion, the East High Mustangs, hosted the Cordova Wolves at Fairgrounds Stadium in Midtown.

No score early on, but on a 4th and short, Cailon McGhee of the Mustangs found a hole and rumbled 45 yards for an East touchdown.

The Mustangs missed the PAT going up 6-0, but the Wolves struck back quickly.

Christian Arrambide found Travis Green open at the pylon for a touchdown, and Cordova took the 7 to 6 lead.

A huge play by the Wolves defense on East's next possession forced a Mustangs fumble.

Cordova recovered and capitalized immediately.

Arrambide found Green, again, who broke two tackles for another touchdown, as Cordova started to run away.

The Cordova Wolves got the big statement making win.

Trezevant Bears 22, Harding Lions 16

The defending Tennessee Class-3A state champion, Trezevant Bears, traveled east to Cherry Road to grapple with the Division-2 Lions of Harding Academy.

Lions went up 10-to-nothing early in this one, but Trezevant answered with a touchdown and a two-point conversion right before halftime to cut the Harding lead to two points.

The 10-8 Harding lead stuck until late in the 4th quarter when the Bears scored 14 unanswered points, including a touchdown pass from Trezevant QB Sammy Swing to receiver Eston Pahlow for the six.

A late Harding comeback was ruined after Trezevant intercepted the ball and marched down the field to score again.

Central Warriors 15, Melrose Wildcats 0

The Central High Warriors made the visit to Melrose Stadium for this matchup in Orange Mound.

It was a scoreless game late in the first half until the Warriors' Chauncey Hopkins found Shamar Nash for the 16-yard scoring play.

The Warriors added a two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead, which stuck going into the half.

Central came out with the same fire in the second half as Dontavion Davis took an outside pitch for a touchdown.

The Warriors defense also came up big holding Melrose scoreless in the win.

Millington Trojans 14, Bolton Wildcats 12

The Bolton Wildcats welcomed the Trojans of Millington for their season opener.

Early in the game, Millington runningback Gabe Christopher took a halfback toss from 1st-and-goal and found the endzone to put Millington up 7-0.

In the following drive, Bolton's Ryan Bevel completed a pass to running back Elijah Payne, but Payne got drilled by Trojans linebacker Romello Thomas who forced a fumble that he also recovered.

A few plays later, Christopher scooted in for another Millington touchdown.

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

BTW 8 Trenton Peabody 61 Manassas 8 Lewisburg 49 Rossville Christian 0 North Delta 54 Senatobia 7 Lake Cormorant 28 Middle College 6 M.S. Palmer 40 ECS 18 Bessemer Academy 42 Woodale High 0 Montgomery Bell Academy 44 Oxford 21 Vicksburg 6 Gibson County 21 Tipton-Rosemark Academy 28 Overton 16 Bartlett 39 Millington 14 Bolton 12 White Station 21 Briarcrest 45 Houston High 34 Brighton High 0 Grenada 7 CBHS 17 St. Georges 34 Center Hill 20 Amory 7 Desoto Central 20 MLK Prep 0 Dyersburg 63 Cordova High 62 East 32 Douglass 24 FACS 28 MASE 6 Fayette-Ware 45 Jackson Northside 0 Germantown 48 Craigmont High 0 Hardin County 20 Trezevant 22 Harding Academy 16 Hillcrest High 14 Kirby High 42 Rosa Fort 12 Lausanne 34 Freedom Prep 26 McNairy 65 Central High 15 Melrose High 0 Covington High 6 Munford High 16 Ridgeway High 16 MUS 37 Fayette Academy 12 Northpoint 21 Collierville High 12 Olive Branch High 42 Arlington High 35 Raleigh-Egypt High 36 Kingsbury High 3 St. Benedict 41

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.