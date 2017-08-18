2,500 ServiceMaster employees volunteer to make Memphis better

Out of the office and into the community: 2,500 ServiceMaster employees spent Friday giving back to Memphis.

As part of the day of service, the employees volunteered with various groups to help make our community a better place to live. They worked to beautify neighborhoods, deliver school supplies, and prepare meals for the less fortunate.

One group of volunteers gathered at FedEx Family House, a home away from home for families with children at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

"It means a lot. Just the opportunity to be invited to the FedEx Family House and just fellowship with them," ServiceMaster clerk Danika Leaks said.

Leaks also brought her son with her so he could be part of the experience.

"There is a lot of negativity when it comes to he teenagers and youth in our city, so I wanted him to have a positive impact on the community today," Leaks said.

It's the fourth volunteer year for American Home Shield president Tim Haynes who announced the company will soon spin off as a second company relocating into the newly renovated ServiceMaster headquarters.

"We are now going to have two large publicly traded companies based downtown instead of one, but both will be very committed to Memphis and very committed to this community," Haynes said.

Over at the National Civil Rights Museum, more volunteers helped set up a new youth activist exhibit.



Haynes said service is fundamental in the blueprint of their business.

"It's not just what we do. It's the DNA of the employees, it's the DNA of the company, serving in the community. It's hugely important to our company to be part of the community and give back and everybody is so proud to be able to do that every year," Haynes said.