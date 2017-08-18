City Council to discuss 'immediate removal' of Confederate monuments

Memphis City Council members will take up the issue of removing the city's Confederate monuments.

Council members confirm they will be taking up the issue Tuesday, August 22 during an executive session.

Memphis leaders and citizens have been debating the removal of the monuments dedicated to Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis for years, but the movement gained steam following the fatal white supremacist rally in Virginia.

The council's meeting schedule describes the upcoming discussion as being for "the immediate removal and/or sale of Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from Health Sciences Park and statue of Jefferson Davis and related artifacts from Memphis Park."

It's unclear if this signifies the possibility that Memphis City Council would ignore state law and remove the monuments without getting approval from Tennessee Historical Commission. Mayor Jim Strickland has already said the city would not break the law.

Chairman Berlin Boyd said he is at the point where he "wants to remove them now and let the State sue us later."

Stay with WMC Action News 5 as we continue to follow the developments with the Confederate monuments in the Mid-South.

