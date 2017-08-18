Tuesday @10: Can you really trust your caller I.D.?

Scammers are finding sneakier ways to get you to pick up the phone. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise says never answer a number you don't recognize because answering it could mean you're one step closer to becoming a victim of fraud.

With caller I.D. it's become easier to spot a robocall or a scammer, but lately those calls are appearing on your phone as local numbers.

That's what happened to Jo Ann Summitt, from Rossville, Tennessee.

"The lady said she was from AT&T, and she wanted to give us a $99 rebate," Summitt said.

The caller wanted something else in return. That may sound harmless, but in reality the caller was a scammer trying to take advantage of Summitt.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. on WMC Action News 5, we explain the caller I.D. trick crooks are using to steal your money, and how Summitt kept thieves out of her wallet.

