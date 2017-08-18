Fourth baby giraffe born at Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
An alleged gang member wanted for several violent felonies is now behind bars, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.More >>
An estimated 2,500 ServiceMaster employees stepped out of the office and into the community Friday to give back to Memphis.More >>
An estimated 2,500 ServiceMaster employees stepped out of the office and into the community Friday to give back to Memphis.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>