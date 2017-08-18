Girl, 4, critical after accidental shooting on Egan Drive - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Girl, 4, critical after accidental shooting on Egan Drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night. 

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Egan Drive, just south of the intersection South Mendenhall and Cottonwood roads. 

First responders arrived on the scene at 7:08 p.m. Memphis police said they are treating the shooting as an accident at this time. 

Investigators said two or three young children were at the home, and they said the 4-year-old was playing with the gun. 

Police said the father was home when the shooting happened. 

Police escorted the ambulance to the hospital and blocked I-240 at I-55 to allow them through. 

