AT&T worker caught on camera leaving gate open, letting family’s dogs out

An AT&T worker was caught on camera apparently leaving a homeowner's gate open on purpose.

Now, a family wants answers after their dogs got loose in the neighborhood.

"My dogs are family, you know,” said Wain Snyder.

Snyder works at Channel 5. He knows what happened because he has cameras all around his house.

He was inside his Midtown house asleep because he works overnight when the AT&T worker went into his backyard. Snyder didn't even have a problem with his service.

"The only AT&T I have is my cell phone,” Snyder said.

Snyder said it was his neighbors who had the service problem with AT&T. There is a pole in the alley behind Snyder's fence, and it is not clear why the worker didn't access it from the alley.

The video shows the worker walking out of Snyder's backyard, down half of his driveway then turning around and going back to the gate and opening it.

The dogs were inside then, but the next morning, Snyder's wife let the dogs out in what she thought was a secure backyard, not knowing the gate was open. The dogs took off.

If my dogs hurt somebody, that would be on me," Snyder said.

Snyder and his neighbors were able to eventually find the dogs, and now Snyder has a lock on his gate.

Snyder contacted AT&T and he said they are investigating.

We reached out to AT&T, and they said they always try to contact the homeowner before working in their yard.

AT&T also said they have investigated the incident and have taken appropriate action, but declined to say what that action was.

