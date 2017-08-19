Collierville Christian Church to hold unity service

A unity service is being held at Collierville Christian Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.
In response to the racially motivated vandalism that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Collierville High School and recent acts of violence in Charlottesville, VA, a diverse coalition of clergy from the local area are coming together for a special ecumenical service--not to focus on the bad, but to look forward and inspire unity for a better future, according to the release.
Emily Fulmer, Tymika Chambliss, Reverend Dr. Ron M. Buck of Collierville Christian Church, and Pastor LaDaryl Odum of St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church are the event organizers.
All residents of Shelby County are invited.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A unity service is being held at Collierville Christian Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.More >>
A unity service is being held at Collierville Christian Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
An AT&T worker was caught on camera apparently leaving a homeowner's gate open on purpose. Now, a family wants answers after their dogs got loose in the neighborhood.More >>
An AT&T worker was caught on camera apparently leaving a homeowner's gate open on purpose. Now, a family wants answers after their dogs got loose in the neighborhood.More >>
The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
The Memphis Zoo has yet another baby giraffe!More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters are preparing for a rally on Boston Common that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>