Collierville Christian Church to hold unity service

A unity service is being held at Collierville Christian Church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

In response to the racially motivated vandalism that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Collierville High School and recent acts of violence in Charlottesville, VA, a diverse coalition of clergy from the local area are coming together for a special ecumenical service--not to focus on the bad, but to look forward and inspire unity for a better future, according to the release.

Emily Fulmer, Tymika Chambliss, Reverend Dr. Ron M. Buck of Collierville Christian Church, and Pastor LaDaryl Odum of St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church are the event organizers.

All residents of Shelby County are invited.

