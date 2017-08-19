6 arrested after clash at Nathan Bedford Forrest protest

Six people were arrested after protesters clashed with police at a Confederate monument Saturday afternoon.

Protesters gathered at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Memphis' medical district, demanding the monument be taken down immediately.

The gathering started peacefully, but tensions eventually boiled over.

It all began when protesters tried two different times to put a cloth over the statue.

People are gathering at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue again to demand it get taken down immediately #WMC5 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/bku3hJz15b — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) August 19, 2017

Police officers pushed their way through the protesters, who locked arms and pulled people down from the statue.

Some protesters were arrested for trying to cover up the statue, but as police attempted to leave, people surrounded the police cruisers and stopped them.

Police arresting protesters for trying to cover up the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue #Memphis pic.twitter.com/zRlsXiLDEs — Chris Luther (@cluther_wmc5) August 19, 2017

A few protesters even laid down and sat behind the police car.

Officers had to physically remove several of the protesters out of the way.

Eventually, the cars got free and took those arrested away.

People eventually marched from the statue to the police station to protest the arrests.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for more updates.

