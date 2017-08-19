Protesters call for removal of Memphis Confederate statue

Through prayer and song, dozens came out to a unity service Saturday morning held at Collierville Christian Church.More >>
Protesters gathered at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Memphis' medical district Saturday afternoon, demanding the Confederate monument be taken down immediately.More >>
A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
Corinth police officers are guarding the Confederate monument that sits in front of Alcorn County Courthouse.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy. Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
