Boy, 4, dies after accidentally shooting himself

A 4-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head Saturday afternoon.

Police said the child was in his parent's care when the shooting happened at Lynnfield Place apartments in east Memphis.

The boy somehow got ahold of a gun and was able to shoot himself.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

The night before, a 4-year-old girl also accidentally shot herself in the neck. At last check, she was still in critical condition.

