Boy, 4, dies after accidentally shooting himself

A 4-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head Saturday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head Saturday afternoon.More >>
Six people were arrested after protesters clashed with police at a Confederate monument Saturday afternoon.More >>
Six people were arrested after protesters clashed with police at a Confederate monument Saturday afternoon.More >>
Through prayer and song, dozens came out to a unity service Saturday morning held at Collierville Christian Church.More >>
Through prayer and song, dozens came out to a unity service Saturday morning held at Collierville Christian Church.More >>
A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>