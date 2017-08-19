Toddler 'extremely critical' after accidentally shooting himself

Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Hickory Way on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Hickory Way on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Six people were arrested after protesters clashed with police at a Confederate monument Saturday afternoon.More >>
Six people were arrested after protesters clashed with police at a Confederate monument Saturday afternoon.More >>
Through prayer and song, dozens came out to a unity service Saturday morning held at Collierville Christian Church.More >>
Through prayer and song, dozens came out to a unity service Saturday morning held at Collierville Christian Church.More >>
A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>