Toddler 'extremely critical' after accidentally shooting himself

Toddler 'extremely critical' after accidentally shooting himself

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head on Hickory Way on Saturday afternoon. 

The boy is in extremely critical condition. 

This is the second time in two days that a child accidentally shot themselves. 

