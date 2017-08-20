Amber Alert canceled, missing 4-year-old boy found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Amber Alert canceled, missing 4-year-old boy found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Zion Byrd (Source: MPD) Zion Byrd (Source: MPD)
Dominique Nichols (Source: MPD) Dominique Nichols (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Memphis has been canceled.

Zion Byrd, 4, was has been located and found safe, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

There's been no word yet on if the boy's father, Dominique Nichols, has been located.

