Amber Alert canceled, missing 4-year-old boy found safe

An Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Memphis has been canceled.

GOOD NEWS re: AMBER out of Memphis. Zion Byrd has been located and safe. AMBER canceled. Thanks for all the RTs! — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 20, 2017

Zion Byrd, 4, was has been located and found safe, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

There's been no word yet on if the boy's father, Dominique Nichols, has been located.

