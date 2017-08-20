City Watch issued for missing 4-year-old boy taken by father

A City Watch was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Zion Byrd, 4, was taken by his father, Dominique Nichols, whom does not have custody, from Byrd's grandmother without permission.

Byrd is described as having a low haircut, standing 3-feet tall and weighing 32 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Jordan t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and red and white tennis shoes.

Nichols a 6-foot-4-inch tall man with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, and his vehicle is a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi tags.

If you see Byrd or Nichols, contact Memphis police at 901-636-4479.

