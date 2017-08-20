7 people arrested, charged during protests in Memphis on Saturday

Seven people were arrested after protesters gathered to demand the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis on Saturday.

Patrick Ghant, Donald Warden, Robert Brown, Jarrell Williams, and Scott Prather were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Joseph Fennell and Mia Jordan were arrested and charged with obstruction of highway/passageway.

Five arrests were made by Memphis Police Department and two were made by University of Tennessee Health Science Center Campus Police.

Police said Warden's disorderly conduct charge comes with a desecration of venerated charge because Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife are buried under the statue. Warden climbed on top of the statue and created "a physically offensive condition for the general public."

