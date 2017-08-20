Child, 8, dies after shooting himself

An 8-year-old has died after shooting himself Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened on Parkland Road, and first responders transported the boy from the intersection of Park Avenue and Greer Street.

He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, and officials did not say if the shooting was accidental.

This is the third day in a row that a child has been shot in Memphis. A 4-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the neck Friday and was hospitalized in critical condition. On Saturday, a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head and passed away from his injuries later that night.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.