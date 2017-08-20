'Hitman's Bodyguard' tops weekend box office

Critics were not impressed with "The Hitman's Bodyguard," but audiences clearly were.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, was number one at the weekend box office. It earned more than $21 million in its debut.

Reynolds is charged with protecting Jackson, a key witness in the trial of a dictator.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the film 39 percent.

Coming in at number two was "Annabelle: Creation." The horror film about a demonic doll is a spin-off of "The Conjuring" series, and the doll torments the residents of a shuttered orphanage.

"Logan Lucky" was third at the weekend box office. It scored 93 on Rotten Tomatoes but brought in only $8.1 million in ticket sales in its debut weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed comedy features Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, who play brothers planning a robbery during a Nascar race.

These are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore.

Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."The Hitman's Bodyguard," $21.6 million

2."Annabelle: Creation," $15.5 million

3."Logan Lucky," $8.1 million

4."Dunkirk," $6.7 million

5."Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature," $5.1 million

6."The Emoji Movie," $4.4 million

7.""Spider-Man: Homecoming," $4.3 million

8."Girls Trip," $3.8 million

9."The Dark Tower," $3.7 million

10."Wind River," $3 million

