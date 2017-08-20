Woman dies after shooting in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman dies after shooting in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman has died after a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday afternoon. 

Police said the woman was shot in the 1400 block of Decatur Street at about 2:26 p.m.

She was transported to Regional Medical Center, where she later died. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly