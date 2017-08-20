Woman dies after shooting in North Memphis

An 8-year-old has died after shooting himself Sunday.More >>
A woman has died after a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Critics were not impressed with "The Hitman's Bodyguard," but audiences clearly were.More >>
Seven people were arrested after protesters gathered to demand the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis on Saturday.More >>
A City Watch was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
