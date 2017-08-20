‘Barrier Free’ exhibit uses art, monuments to unite community

One of the art pieces from the "Barrier Free" exhibit (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One local group is trying to use the power of art to unite Memphis in light of the divisive fight over Confederate monuments.

Recently in Memphis, art in the form of monuments has been a force used to divide, as with Saturday's protest at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.

"It's a call to action for all of us,” said Yancy Villa Calvo.

Calvo is using her art to unite, and her "Barrier Free" exhibit is filled with photography and sculptures.

Her goal is to show we are all better when we work together.

"I'm using art to talk, advocate and also have a discussion with different points of view,” Calvo said.

Along with the art exhibit at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, which runs through August 28, there was a discussion on Sunday about issues such as deportations affecting people here in Memphis.

"When you come to sessions like this it's discussed how we might be able to have a conversation and come together,” said Georgia King, who attended the panel discussion.

It’s a conversation through words and art with the goal of bringing us all closer together.

"How we can move forward to a better society,” Calvo said.

