Man critical after shooting on National Street

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

First responders are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of National Street. 

Police said the male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police also said the suspect was in a gray or black vehicle. 

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.  

No further details are available at this time. 

