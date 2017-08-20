Double shooting kills 1, critically injures another - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Double shooting kills 1, critically injures another

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A double shooting Sunday killed one man and left another in critical condition. 

Police said it happened just before noon in the 2800 block of Terricrest off Mt. Moriah and Hickory Hill roads. 

Police said the suspect was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and ran away.

So far, no arrests have been made.           

