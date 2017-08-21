Eclipse is here, Wellness education center planned at Ole Miss, calls for special session in TN and MS, heat index high today

Good Monday morning!

The day is finally here!

Today the earth.. Moon.. And sun will align.. Turning daylight to darkness..Here In the Mid-South we will have about 94 total coverage during the solar eclipse. Crowds are expected to gather throughout our region including the Memphis Botanic Garden, Pink Palace and Shelby Farms. the most coverage we'll see is expected at 1:22 this afternoon. We'll have live updates this morning.

Leaders in both both Mississippi and Tennessee are calling for a special session on the removal of confederate symbols. We'll tell you about the reaction to this call this morning.

A new program planned at the University of Mississippi aims to reduce drug and alcohol abuse. The William Magee Center for Wellness Education is set to open in 2018. It's named for a young Ole Miss alum who died of an overdose in 2013 while trying to overcome drug addiction. We'll tell you what to expect when it opens.

Researchers say they have found the wreck of the U - S - S Indianapolis in the Northern Pacific Ocean.

The world war two heavy cruiser played a key role in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima before being struck by Japanese torpedoes. We'll tell you more about the find this morning.

And Crosstown Concourse had its grand opening Saturday with lots of fanfare and impressive crowds... The building that once housed Sears...is now filled with restaurants, a healthcare facility, hundreds of apartments and lots of small businesses. It's expected to make an economic impact of about $330 million.

Hot and muggy today with highs around 90 heat index could reach triple digits. There will be some clouds in the area today. Details on the day and the week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

