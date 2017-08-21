Teen, young children missing

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch alert for a 16-year-old and her two children.

Angel Williams, 16, has not been seen since Friday at around 5 p.m. from the 3300 block of Bowen Avenue.

Williams left home with her children, 2-year-old Jamarie and 9-month-old Jamaria.

The three have not been seen since.

Williams is described as 5’2, 170 pounds, with long maroon and black braids. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and black Nike shoes.

The 2-year-old has a burn mark on the right side of her face, near her ear.

Police said Williams has the mind of a third grader.

