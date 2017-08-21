Sun Records legend Sonny Burgess dies at 86

A Sun Records legend died over the weekend.

Rock n' Roll pioneer Sonny Burgess died at the age of 86.

Burgess got his start in the 1950s at Sun Studios and opened for iconic musicians such as Elvis Presley.

Those who knew Burgess throughout his life said they remember his kindness and are saddened by his death.

"Just fond memories," June Taylor said. "I mean, Sonny would always make you laugh. It's kind of funny because I'm doing production for the show (radio show the two hosted) even though I was there recording the show, I'm laughing at what's going on in conversation. So we had some fond memories."

Burgess is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Europe, and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

