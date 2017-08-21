Ole Miss to open drug, alcohol abuse center

A new program at the University of Mississippi hopes to reduce drug and alcohol abuse.

The school said the William Magee Center for Wellness Education is set to open in 2018.

It's named after a young Ole Miss alumnus who died of an overdose in 2013.

Doctors have given more than half a million dollars, and another $850,000 has been pledged.

The center will offer educational programs.

