Mayor fires back at critics who call him 'white supremacy apologist'

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland fired back at critics who claim he is not doing enough work in his city.

Strickland took to Facebook to share an article from The Commercial Appeal titled, "Rally leaders say Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland not showing clear leadership."

Strickland chalked up part of the problem to a "divisive, empty rhetoric that the media chooses to highlight."

He also said it was absurd that some people called him an apologist for white supremacists when he is working to remove Confederate statues.

"I want every Memphian to know what I have been doing," Strickland wrote. "I am a life member of the NAACP. I've volunteered to feed the homeless for 30 years. I mentor a kid. My administration has improved our minority business performance by 69 percent."

You can read the full post below:

The mayor's comments followed a weekend of heated protests that led to seven arrests.

Protesters have been relentless in efforts to let it be known they want immediate removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park.

