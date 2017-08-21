Cardinals steal Australian mascot at LLWS

The Austrailian Little League team is missing a mascot, and the St. Louis Cardinals are the number one suspect! The Cardinals were in Williamsport, Virginia this past weekend to play in the first ever MLB Little League Classic. They went up against the Pittsburgh Pirates at historic Bownan Field.

MLB.com reports that the Cardinals visited the Australian team at the Little League Complex, and when they left they took the team mascot, Shazza the kangaroo, with them.

Shazza could be seen in the Cardinal duggout during the game, holding a cup of Gatorade in her hands and sunflower seeds in her pouch.

The Cardinals did return Shazza before leaving town, it is not known if they returned her because of a 6-3 loss, or because they already have the "Rally Cat" from last week's game.

