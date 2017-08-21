Bridgestone Arena gets facelift before hockey season

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville is undergoing renovations that will benefit Predator fans and the team.

The fans will notice new concession facilities on the 300 level. These will include full-service bars, a frozen drink station, and a grab-and-go section for for food and drinks, according to the Predators website. There is also a new premium suite option and upgrades to the bathrooms.

The players will love the new home locker room. Here, upgrades will be made to the individual player stalls, and more technology through the facility.

Renovations should be complete by the Predators first home preseason game on September 15.

