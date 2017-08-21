WATCH: Great American Eclipse excites from Oregon to Carolinas

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Picture of the sun in Oregon at 11 a.m. (Source: NBC News)

(RNN) - Weather permitting, all of North America will get a glimpse of the sun being eclipsed by the moon Monday. For people in portions of 14 states from the West Coast to the East Coast, there will be an opportunity to see a rare total solar eclipse.

The moon will block a portion of the sun for nearly four hours across parts of the U.S., beginning in Oregon at 11:05 p.m. CST and ending on the Carolina coast at 3:09 p.m. NASA said the longest duration for the total eclipse will be near Carbondale, IL, where the sun will be completely covered for two minutes and 40 seconds.

In the Mid-South the eclipse will start around 11:50 a.m., peak at 1:22 p.m., and end around 2 p.m.

This is the first total solar eclipse viewable from the continental U.S. since 1979, and the first coast-to-coast in 99 years. A 1991 eclipse could be seen in clear weather from Hawaii.

WARNING: NEVER STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN. Use only approved devices (eclipse glasses, pinhole camera, etc.) for viewing the eclipse.

