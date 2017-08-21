Scam spoofs AT&T's customer service number to trick consumers

A pedestrian was struck at Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive on Tuesday.More >>
A child was shot in West Memphis on Tuesday night around 10 p.m., according to West Memphis Police Department.More >>
There's really no rebate. That's really not AT&T on the line. But Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise reports the real scam here is how the scammer turns your caller ID against you.More >>
A second grader was kidnapped Tuesday afternoon, sparking a large police response in South Memphis.More >>
Two armed men robbed two restaurant workers in Cooper-Young on Monday.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
