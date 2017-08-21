Memphis Zoo hosts watch party for animals reactions to eclipse

The Memphis Zoo hosted a watch party so visitors could see how animals reacted to the Great American Solar Eclipse.

There were four observation stations spread throughout the Zoo, allowing visitors to observe if animal behavior changed during the solar eclipse.

Mobile Users: Click here to view pictures of the Memphis Zoo's animals during the eclipse.

One observation station was in front of the elephant yard because, according to historical information, during the last full solar eclipse, elephants in various locations trumpeted, or made loud vocalizations. While that did not happen, some new behavior was noticed.

“We saw some subtle changes to Asali’s behavior,” said Amanda Schweighart, elephant manager. “She’s the youngest of our herd, and she went into an 'alert' stance, that lasted several seconds. Once she reunited herself with her two herd mates, her behavior returned to normal.”

The Zoo took to Twitter to update animal behavior during the eclipse.

About 10 minutes before the eclipse, the penguins were the first update.

Updates continued to come in throughout the eclipse from multiple animals, including hippos, crocodiles, and black bears.

Our hippos are unsure what time it is- they're playing like they normally do at 4:30! #mzsolareclipse #SolarEclipse2017 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Our bongos, ostriches and Grant's gazelles can't decide what's going on. Some have bedded down, much like they do at night. #mzsolareclipse pic.twitter.com/yuf6Q9HQHU — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Zoo visitors report that our Nile crocodiles began swimming furiously, and interacting with guests at windows. #MZsolareclipse — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Staff reports that our birds also became very vocal at 1:22. #SolarEclipse2017 #MZSolarEclipse — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Zoo visitors report that the black bears began to run around their yard. After ended, they went back to sleep. #MZSolarEclipse #Eclipse2017 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.