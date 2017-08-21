Memphis Zoo tweets animals reaction to eclipse

The Memphis Zoo took to Twitter to update how some of their animals reacted to the Great American Solar Eclipse.

About 10 minutes before the eclipse, the penguins were the first update.

Updates continued to come in throughout the eclipse from multiple animals, including hippos, crocodiles, and black bears.

Our hippos are unsure what time it is- they're playing like they normally do at 4:30! #mzsolareclipse #SolarEclipse2017 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Our bongos, ostriches and Grant's gazelles can't decide what's going on. Some have bedded down, much like they do at night. #mzsolareclipse pic.twitter.com/yuf6Q9HQHU — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Zoo visitors report that our Nile crocodiles began swimming furiously, and interacting with guests at windows. #MZsolareclipse — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Staff reports that our birds also became very vocal at 1:22. #SolarEclipse2017 #MZSolarEclipse — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

Zoo visitors report that the black bears began to run around their yard. After ended, they went back to sleep. #MZSolarEclipse #Eclipse2017 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) August 21, 2017

