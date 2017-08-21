Memphis Zoo tweets animals reaction to eclipse - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Zoo tweets animals reaction to eclipse

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Memphis Zoo) (Source: Memphis Zoo)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Zoo took to Twitter to update how some of their animals reacted to the Great American Solar Eclipse.

About 10 minutes before the eclipse, the penguins were the first update.

Updates continued to come in throughout the eclipse from multiple animals, including hippos, crocodiles, and black bears.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly