Baby named 'Eclipse' born at South Carolina hospital

GREENVILLE, SC (WMC/FOX CAROLINA) - A baby in South Carolina who was born during the eclipse received a very unique name.

The newborn's parents, Freedom and Michael Eubanks, decided to name their child Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks.

Baby Eclipse was one of several new lives brought into the world at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Nurses gave every baby born on August 21 a special onesie commemorating the total eclipse, according to Fox Carolina.

