7 arrested during Confederate statue protest appear in court

Seven people were arrested during protests in favor of removing Confederate statues in Memphis on Saturday.

Today, those arrested were in court as five of them faced disorderly conduct charges while the other two were charged with obstruction of highway/passageway.

Jason Ballenger is the attorney for Robert Brown, one of the seven protesters arrested and charged.

Ballenger said the affidavit connected to his client didn't provide supporting facts for the charge of disorderly conduct.

"They charged him with disorderly conduct then alleged that he essentially only acted disorderly," Ballenger said. "The state didn't allege that he did that, and we asked the judge to dismiss it. He agreed with us, and the case is now dismissed. It's going to be expunged from his record."

All seven cases were scheduled for the same time in different courtrooms. Ballenger said most are being represented by attorney pro bono.

"If the Memphis Police Department wants to continue intimidating people for voicing their First Amendment rights, then we're going to continue to fight," Ballenger said.

All of their court dates have been set for later this month with one in October.

At last check, Jarrell Williams court date had not been update on the Shelby County jail website.

