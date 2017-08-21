TN children accidentally shoot themselves more than those any other state

Two children were killed and another was seriously injured over the weekend in acts of violence that Memphis Police Department said were completely preventable.

"I hate to see it happen to anyone," Jacqueline Pittman said.

An 8-year-old and two 4-year-olds were shot in Memphis in a three-day span.

Deaundre Shannon had a bright future. His family told me he had just turned 8 on August 11th. But his life ended Sunday when police say he got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Shannon died from his injuries.

Of the two 4-year-olds shot, one of them died. The other remains in the hospital.

"As a parent myself it's heartbreaking to hear that because I never want to hear that happen to somebody's child or anybody for that manner," Marion Hannah said.

Hannah is a firearms instructor for Memphis Police Department. He encourages parents and any other gun owners to to lock their guns up at all times.

He said its something simple that will prevent children from losing their lives.

More children have shot themselves in Tennessee after finding negligently stored guns than in any other state in America. And more of these preventable accidents happened in Memphis than in any other city in the state, according to Safe Tennessee Project.

In Tennessee, there have been almost as many of these incidents so far in 2017 as there were in all of 2016. There have also been seven fatalities in 2017, tying the total number of fatalities in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.